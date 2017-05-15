ITV has not yet made a decision about whether to commission a second series, a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. But speaking on set before the first episode had even aired, the cast seemed keen for another series of Harlots.

Asked whether she'd be up for it, Morton told us: "Oh god I’d be thrilled."

She added: "Only if people want that, if people respond. You don’t want to do something for the sake of it, you should do it if there’s a need, or a want."

For her part, Manville seemed convinced that this isn't the last we'll see of Lydia Quigley and her nasty ways.

On the question of whether her character has any redeeming qualities, she responded: "I think we'll have to wait until series two to see if she's got any."

We're waiting...

The final episode of Harlots series one airs on ITV Encore at 10pm on Monday 15th May