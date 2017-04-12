"I’m curious as well," he told Entertainment Weekly. "What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter?

"I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it."

13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen, a teenager who is still struggling to cope with the suicide of his friend Hannah Baker. He then receives a box of tapes, each of which details a reason that she decided to end her life.

More like this

While the show has a less conclusive ending than the book (and – spoiler alert – a very different one!), Asher said "things weren’t left open in the hopes of a sequel."

He added: "There is no end for the characters left behind. Every action we have is going to have repercussions in ways we could not anticipate. You realise that with not just what Hannah did, but also how other people treated Tyler throughout it."

But, he warns, “I’m not allowed to say either way if there is or is not a second season."

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix now