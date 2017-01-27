“It’s so hard, I’m so busy at EastEnders, it’s really hard to get away and to take that up again" Turner said. "I loved playing her, I’m a huge, huge fan of Our Girl. I don’t know.”

Creator Tony Grounds told RadioTimes.com he'd be more than happy to write Molly back in, but acknowledged that other commitments might make it difficult for Turner.

"If she ever wanted to do it she's only got to ring me up – she knows that. I think it's all about logistics. I don't know how EastEnders works and we're invariably filming abroad. But I love that Molly Dawes character," he said shortly after the end of series two.

Either way the show will live to fight another day when it returns for a third series.