Will Lacey Turner ever bring back Our Girl's Molly Dawes?
We put the question to the EastEnders actress at the National Television Awards
When Ben Aldridge’s Captain James revealed he’d married Molly Dawes off-screen on Our Girl, fans of the show were gutted to realise they’d missed out on the big day.
So when we caught up with Lacey Turner after her Best Serial Drama Performance win at the National Television Awards, we just had to ask her – would she ever bring back the beloved army medic?
“It’s so hard, I’m so busy at EastEnders, it’s really hard to get away and to take that up again" Turner said. "I loved playing her, I’m a huge, huge fan of Our Girl. I don’t know.”
Creator Tony Grounds told RadioTimes.com he'd be more than happy to write Molly back in, but acknowledged that other commitments might make it difficult for Turner.
"If she ever wanted to do it she's only got to ring me up – she knows that. I think it's all about logistics. I don't know how EastEnders works and we're invariably filming abroad. But I love that Molly Dawes character," he said shortly after the end of series two.
Either way the show will live to fight another day when it returns for a third series.