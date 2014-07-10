But the BBC could also be allowed to make programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and other broadcasters for the first time in its history, according to Hall – in a speech delivered today he also called for the Corporation's in-house programme-making departments to be free to produce shows for rival channels.

Hall wants BBC in-house TV production to be hived off into a separate commercial subsidiary making programmes for both the Corporation and other broadcasters.

He said in his speech at The Future of the Licence Fee event at London's City University, today: "If independent producers can take their ideas to any broadcaster around the world, I would want the same for the BBC.

"Proper competition and entrepreneurialism requires a level playing field. We should have regulation in the TV supply market only where it's needed so that we can let creativity flourish... A level playing field doesn't tilt."

Already many of the BBC’s heartland shows are not produced by the Corporation.

In fact, 25% of BBC output is required by law to be made by independent production companies and another 25% is up for grabs under the so-called Window Of Creative Competition system or Wocc that has been in place for a number of years.

Among BBC stalwarts made outside the Corporation are University Challenge – which is made by ITV Studios – and Sherlock, which comes from series co-creator Steven Moffat's independent production company Hartswood Films.

The Great British Bake Off is also made outside the Corporation by indie company Love Productions, currently in the process of confirming a deal with Sky in which the rival broadcaster is expected to take a majority stake.