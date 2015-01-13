Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reunite on screen after nine years
The former co-stars are back together for Messing's cop drama The Mysteries of Laura
Nine years after the end of Emmy-winning NBC comedy Will & Grace, Eric McCormack (Will) and Debra Messing (Grace) will reunite onscreen in an episode of Messing’s new cop drama, The Mysteries Of Laura.
The NBC series sees Messing play homicide detective Laura Diamond who has to juggle her professional life with her role as a mother to two twin boys. McCormack will guest-star as Dr. Andrew Devlin, a "roguish, arrogant-as-can-be heart surgeon" and Laura’s former fiancé who makes her life even more complicated. When Devlin's ex-wife is murdered, he finds himself the lead suspect in the homicide investigation led by a very suspicious Laura.
This is the first time the former co-stars have appeared together on-screen since Will & Grace ended in 2006 after eight series.
Since the hit comedy, McCormack has had various roles on TV including playing a neuropsychiatrist in TNT drama Perception which began in 2012 and ran for three series.
Now NBC just need to give Megan Mullalley and Sean Hayes a call to bring back Will & Grace's hysterical, wealthy, morally dubious Karen Walker and flamboyant and permanently unemployed Jack McFarland. Now that would make for a really interesting murder investigation...
More like this
Take a look at the trailer for The Mysteries of Laura below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fs0GXxWDHPQ