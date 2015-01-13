This is the first time the former co-stars have appeared together on-screen since Will & Grace ended in 2006 after eight series.

Since the hit comedy, McCormack has had various roles on TV including playing a neuropsychiatrist in TNT drama Perception which began in 2012 and ran for three series.

Now NBC just need to give Megan Mullalley and Sean Hayes a call to bring back Will & Grace's hysterical, wealthy, morally dubious Karen Walker and flamboyant and permanently unemployed Jack McFarland. Now that would make for a really interesting murder investigation...

Take a look at the trailer for The Mysteries of Laura below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fs0GXxWDHPQ