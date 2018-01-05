So if you often find yourself falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole after each episode of The Crown, you’re not alone.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret came in 37th and her husband, Prince Philip, ranked 44th.

Another British monarch whose page garnered a lot of hits was Queen Victoria, who had the 13th most viewed article with more than 14 million hits – page views saw a boost after the broadcast of ITV series Victoria.

The worlds of TV and film hugely influenced Wikipedia’s list of most viewed pages in English last year, with other articles in the top 25 including Game of Thrones (season 7), 13 Reasons Why, Wonderwoman star Gal Gadot, Logan and Stranger Things.

A tweet on Wikipedia’s Twitter account describes the site as a “second screen”.

The most read page in 2017 was, rather morbidly, Deaths in 2017, with more than 37 million hits. Donald Trump came in second place with almost 30 million views.

Most read entries on Wikipedia in 2017