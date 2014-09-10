Why you must watch Boardwalk Empire’s epic new season…
As the fifth season comes to Sky Atlantic, it’s your chance to delve into the criminal underbelly of Prohibition-era America and see for yourself why the show has earned its critical acclaim
When HBO spent $18 million on the pilot episode and drafted in Martin Scorsese to do directorial duties, the broadcast network knew it was on to a surefire hit with Boardwalk Empire. From the writer of The Wolf of Wall Street and now five years on the show has scooped 17 Emmy wins as well as earning veteran star and leading man Steve Buscemi a Golden Globe for best actor.
As the grip of the Great Depression tightens on the populace and the end of Prohibition seems in sight, the charming and intelligent antihero Enoch ‘Nucky’ Thompson (Buscemi) looks to legitimise himself through alliances with liquor producers, while rivals Lucky Luciano (Vincent Piazza) and Meyer Lansky (Anatol Yusef) seek to consolidate their power and eliminate all competition.
In the first episode of the new season, Nucky is awash in memories from his pier-boy days when he was growing up in 1884 Atlantic City and the young Nucky (Nolan Lyons) caught the eye of the Commodore (John Ellison Conlee.) In present day, Nucky joins Sally Wheet (Patricia Arquette) and – with a US Senator in tow – forges ties with Bacardi Rum in hopes of Prohibition’s repeal in the US.
With a watertight, gripping script from the writer of The Wolf of Wall Street Terence Winter – as well as Scorsese and Mark Wahlberg heading up the executive production team – the finale is set to be one to remember as the show bids goodbye to the small screen. As the story unfolds through eight episodes, the top production team behind the hit show will ensure the charismatic Nucky will go out in a blaze of glory.
Screening on Saturdays exclusively on Sky Atlantic, those who want to see what all the fuss is about can catch up with the first four seasons by watching the TV Box Sets that are available now through Sky’s On Demand service. But you’d better hurry – it won’t be long before Nucky makes the concluding move on his corrupt empire and the show is gone forever!
Boardwalk Empire starts Saturday 13 September at 9pm on Sky Atlantic
You will also be able to watch Boardwalk Empire from the very beginning, with the box sets of seasons 1-4 available on demand now