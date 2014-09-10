In the first episode of the new season, Nucky is awash in memories from his pier-boy days when he was growing up in 1884 Atlantic City and the young Nucky (Nolan Lyons) caught the eye of the Commodore (John Ellison Conlee.) In present day, Nucky joins Sally Wheet (Patricia Arquette) and – with a US Senator in tow – forges ties with Bacardi Rum in hopes of Prohibition’s repeal in the US.

With a watertight, gripping script from the writer of The Wolf of Wall Street Terence Winter – as well as Scorsese and Mark Wahlberg heading up the executive production team – the finale is set to be one to remember as the show bids goodbye to the small screen. As the story unfolds through eight episodes, the top production team behind the hit show will ensure the charismatic Nucky will go out in a blaze of glory.

Screening on Saturdays exclusively on Sky Atlantic, those who want to see what all the fuss is about can catch up with the first four seasons by watching the TV Box Sets that are available now through Sky’s On Demand service. But you’d better hurry – it won’t be long before Nucky makes the concluding move on his corrupt empire and the show is gone forever!

