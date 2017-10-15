We asked you, the fans, to tell us why Caitriona is your TV Hero.

Here's what you had to say about her:

"Caitriona Balfe brings a complex iconic book character, Claire Randall Fraser, to life. She portrays to the viewer all that is Claire: strength, intelligence, passion, drive, courage, and compassion. It's a difficult task for any actor, but I feel Caitriona succeeds in portraying all aspects of Claire." - Kristen McTeague

"Caitriona is an inspiration to women everywhere! On top of her amazing performances as Claire Fraser, she stands up for what she believes in. Caitriona’s talent and portrayal of the trailblazing Claire, even though set in the past, has resonated with today’s women’s movements. Claire said once, “I’m not the meek and obedient type”, and I think that is the perfect quote to explain why Caitriona is my TV hero." - Megan Hardman

"Caitriona Balfe is one of the best actresses on screen right now. I love her incredibly thoughtful approach to her character. She doesn’t just play Claire, she embodies her. During the promotion of this third season of Outlander, Caitriona sent such an empowering message and as others have said, she’s a fantastic role model, just like Claire.

I’ve also had the pleasure of meeting Caitriona on a couple of occasions, to tell her how much her performance in ‘Faith’ impacted and helped me and she could not have been more attentive and genuine. She’s as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Through Outlander and beyond, she has a fan in me. Team Claire!" - Laura Edmonston

"Caitriona is such a great talent and she really studies the subjects before her performances to understand the feelings in the episode. She is a great role model for anyone, with a hard work it is possible to achieve whatever you want! Caitriona is also always very kind to her fans and she does awesome and important work with World Child Cancer. Caitriona is my role model." - Anna Heikkinen

"Caitriona has had two very successful careers. She is a wonderful example of a strong and empowered human being. She is comfortable in her own skin. She speaks and stands up for what she believes in. She has a big heart and cares about others. She does not squander her fame. She uses it as a tool to help others. Caitriona is not your typical starlet. She has substance, beauty and brains. She is the total package." - Meg Holley Mills

"Caitriona Balfe is not only an incredibly talented actress, she is inspiring on a personal level. She is super hardworking in a field where she is scrutinised constantly, she uses her privilege and platform to advocate for causes she cares about, and she always stands up for her friends." - JoAnn Ellero

"Caitriona is more than just a TV hero, she is an inspiration in real life. She has brought a much loved fictional character to life in our screens with a depth of understanding of the heroic, compassionate strong woman that is portrayed in the books. Her portrayal has been admired and praised by both fans and critics alike.

"She is an advocate for human rights, and is an active supporter of children suffering from cancer as patron of the World Child Cancer charity. When you meet Caitriona you are immediately put at ease. She is kind, friendly, interested in what you have to say.

A real role model for today." - Anne Papworth

"I absolutely love Caitriona and her character Claire - she’s been a hero for many years. Caitriona is great in the part. She’s independent, empathetic; she knows her own mind and speaks her truth. Caitriona is so generous with her time and support for her awesome charity World Child Cancer. She’s always supportive of her colleagues and proud of their work. Love her!" - Aimil McKeown

"Caitriona Balfe is my hero. She is talented, genuine, down-to-earth, amazing, aware, empathetic, funny, and gives her whole self to everything she does. I'm not one to fan over celebrities but she inspires me to be true to myself and have no fear. She's so intelligent, artistic, and insightful. I'm a fan for life. She is a classic, intellectual, inspiring woman who makes the world a better place because she's in it." - Nipuna Devi Dasi