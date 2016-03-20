It's now showing on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV Encore, which means a) it's no longer free to air – available only to those with a Sky subscription or viewers willing to pay to watch it via NowTV – and b) if you didn't already know this you've sadly missed the second episode, which aired the Thursday after the first one.

If you're after free period drama tonight, ITV is offering Doctor Thorne at 9pm, although it's the third and last in the series. Or there's episode two of Indian Summers at the same time on Channel 4.

Advertisement

The next episode of Houdini & Doyle is next Thursday, 24th March, at 9pm on ITV Encore.