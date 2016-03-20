Why isn't Houdini & Doyle on ITV on Sunday night?
After kicking off on Sunday night on ITV, the mystery drama starring Stephen Mangan and Michael Weston has a new home and a different time slot
If you enjoyed new supernatural thriller Houdini & Doyle on ITV last Sunday night and were expecting to be able to tune in at the same time and place this week, you may have found yourself searching the schedules in bewilderment.
The ten-part drama, starring Michael Weston as the great illusionist and Stephen Mangan as the creator of Sherlock Holmes, was actually created for pay channel ITV Encore, with the first episode being simulcast on ITV at 10pm on Sunday just to give it an initial boost.
It's now showing on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV Encore, which means a) it's no longer free to air – available only to those with a Sky subscription or viewers willing to pay to watch it via NowTV – and b) if you didn't already know this you've sadly missed the second episode, which aired the Thursday after the first one.
If you're after free period drama tonight, ITV is offering Doctor Thorne at 9pm, although it's the third and last in the series. Or there's episode two of Indian Summers at the same time on Channel 4.
The next episode of Houdini & Doyle is next Thursday, 24th March, at 9pm on ITV Encore.