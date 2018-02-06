The latest episode of the BBC1 hospital drama – which is due to see Serena (above, right) take over temporarily after Hanssen steps down, and Ric admitted to Holby as a patient – will instead air tomorrow night (Wednesday 7th February).

Holby City will be broadcast in the same time slot, from 8pm followed by the series finale of Silent Witness which will go out at 9pm.

As for the football, Swansea will be hoping to best Notts this time around after the Magpies equalised during the second half of their initial head-to-head. The winner of the match will progress to play Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round.