Is she big news because she's, well, a rather striking model? She's certainly attractive and ever since she arrived as the new inmate on the cell block, the Australian has found herself inundated with a host of new fans.

But the big reason she's causing a stir because she plays a character who identifies as gender fluid, and says that's how she sees herself in real life too.

What exactly is gender fluid? It means not identifying as any gender. "Gender fluidity is not really feeling like you're at one end of the spectrum or the other," she explained to ELLE.com last week. "For the most part, I definitely don't identify as any gender. I'm not a guy; I don't really feel like a woman, but obviously I was born one. So, I'm somewhere in the middle, which–in my perfect imagination–is like having the best of both sexes."

So all this must have sparked quite a few debates, eh? She's certainly got people thinking about society's too-narrow labels for gender and sexuality. But the Ruby Rose obsession also created some frustration too.

A scandal? Tell me more... Well, reams of straight women have been tweeting about "going gay for Ruby Rose" which has caused lots of queer women to get quite annoyed. They've said that straight women saying they've changed their sexual orientation suggests that sexuality is a choice.

Okay I'm very tired of girls calling themselves gay because they recognise another woman as attractive. — Petunia (@ohsweetnatalie) June 15, 2015

Straight girls: Ruby Rose is *so* hot!! I'm totally a lesbian now! Gay girls: *stare into the camera like they're on the office* — H (@urdreamgirI) June 16, 2015

Gosh. Anything else we should know about Ruby Rose? She's engaged to Phoebe Dahl, granddaughter of Roald Dahl, and the pair are launching a fashion line of gender neutral clothing.