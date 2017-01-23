“You have a different quality now on television. The way you guys have always done shows has always been the smartest and we’ve finally just figured it out", the actress explained.

“I like the idea of doing things the way y’all do them, you do some really fun stuff like Black Mirror or, you know, I’m still dying to do Doctor Who."

And The Doctor has been dying for her to come travelling too – or at least Matt Smith was back in 2011.

‘Whoopi Goldberg would be a great companion, wouldn’t she? Yeah, she’d be great" he told Bang Showbiz back in the day.

Would Peter Capaldi agree? We'll have to wait and see.