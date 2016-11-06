But not for long. Here's everything you need to know about Gabriella Wilde...

Here's where you've seen her before

More like this

Gabriella made her acting debut in 2009 as 'Posh Totty No. 3' in St Trinian's 2: the Legend of Fritton's Gold, followed in 2011 by her first major film role, Constance in the latest adaptation of The Three Musketeers, starring Matthew Macfadyen and Orlando Bloom.

You may also have seen Gabrielle in the 2013 remake of Carrie and in her first starring role in 2014 romantic drama Endless Love.

And she was in an episode of Doctor Who

In 2010 episode The Vampires of Venice, Gabrielle starred alongside Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith as – yep, you guessed it...

She was discovered by Naomi Campbell

Spotted at the age of 14, Gabriella was snapped up by Naomi Campbell's modelling agency Premier Model Management and has since appeared in campaigns for major brands including Burberry, Topshop and Abercrombie & Fitch, as well as magazines including Vogue and Cosmopolitan.

Her real name is a bit of a mouthful

With a triple-barrelled surname and two middle names you can kind of see why Gabriella chose a shorter stage moniker – Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe might not quite have fit on the screen.

She has royal connections

That impressive birth name holds links to more than one royal line, with the Internet Movie Database revealing Gabriella as “paternal granddaughter of the 2nd Baronet Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and a descendant of Charles II, King of England, Ireland and Scotland, in turn twice great-great-great grandson of Margaret Tudor, sister of Henry VIII, and of Joan the Mad, sister of Catherine of Aragon”. There are also baronets and baronesses strewn throughout her more recent relations, while her father is businessman John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.

You can follow her on Twitter – but don't expect much action...

Gabriella is married to Alan Pownell, lead singer of electro band Pale. And while not a prolific tweeter (she appears to have given up about two years ago after only a handful of tweets) she did loyally share Pownell's music in her feed...

Along with a trailer for her film Carrie...

Advertisement

Basically, if you tweet Gabriella, don't expect much a response – unless of course appearing in Poldark inspires her to get back amongst her fans. Watch that space...