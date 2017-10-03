It’s not plain sailing for the newlyweds. Elizabeth must team up with her sister, Cecily of York (Suki Waterhouse), and go head to head with Henry’s mother, Lady Margaret Beaufort (Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley), to gain his trust. She's going to need it in order for her plans to succeed.

Meanwhile Lizzie's mother, Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis) becomes aware of rumours that her long-lost son Prince Richard (Ned Elliot) is alive. She isn't planning to sit tight and wait for his return.

Can Elizabeth remain loyal to her new husband with rumours of the rightful York king’s survival swirling around? And can she convince him that she's a trust-worthy queen?

The White Princess is the perfect winter treat for fans of The White Queen. Based on the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory, the first series followed the fortunes of Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville during the 1400s. Rebecca Ferguson starred as the titular monarch, while Faye Marsay and Max Irons were also among the cast.

The White Princess will air on Drama from 11th November, kicking off with a double bill and continuing in weekly instalments.

