White Queen sequel The White Princess finally has a UK TV air date
Jodie Comer takes the lead in the new Philippa Gregory adaptation, which picks up after the War of The Roses
The BBC may have passed on the opportunity to air White Queen follow-up series The White Princess but the eight-part historical drama has finally found a home on British TV.
UKTV channel Drama will air Emma Frost’s adaptation of Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel, which picks up after the War of The Roses. Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster, Thirteen) stars as The White Queen's daughter, Elizabeth of York, who marries Henry Tudor (Jacob Collins-Levy) after her rumoured lover Richard III (played by Aneurin Barnard in The White Queen) is defeated at the Battle of Bosworth.
It’s not plain sailing for the newlyweds. Elizabeth must team up with her sister, Cecily of York (Suki Waterhouse), and go head to head with Henry’s mother, Lady Margaret Beaufort (Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley), to gain his trust. She's going to need it in order for her plans to succeed.
Meanwhile Lizzie's mother, Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis) becomes aware of rumours that her long-lost son Prince Richard (Ned Elliot) is alive. She isn't planning to sit tight and wait for his return.
Can Elizabeth remain loyal to her new husband with rumours of the rightful York king’s survival swirling around? And can she convince him that she's a trust-worthy queen?
The White Princess is the perfect winter treat for fans of The White Queen. Based on the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory, the first series followed the fortunes of Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville during the 1400s. Rebecca Ferguson starred as the titular monarch, while Faye Marsay and Max Irons were also among the cast.
The White Princess will air on Drama from 11th November, kicking off with a double bill and continuing in weekly instalments.
