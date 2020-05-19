In total, the cast spent five months filming in Spanish capital Madrid and nearby city Toledo, where most of the interior shots where filmed.

Haddock said: "I fell in love with their way of life. Culturally it’s cool, the people are lovely. I think people will watch it and think, ‘I can’t wait to book my flight to Spain’. It looks as beautiful as it was when we were there. It’s a stunning part of the world."

However, they did venture out to the Balearic Islands for a significant chunk of the shoot, but filmed for longer in Majorca than they did on Ibiza itself.

Haddock added: "My only experience of Majorca previously was Magaluf because I shot something there so when they told me that was a location I was thinking, ‘Oh no. Really?’ Then we got there and it’s become one of my favourite places in the world."

For one of the many extravagant parties arranged by legendary DJ Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries), the crew hired out La Fortaleza, which eagle-eyed viewers may recognise as Hugh Laurie's home in BBC drama The Night Manager.

Located on Majorca, the incredible property, believed to be the most expensive in all of Spain, was purchased in 2011 for around £35 million and recently hosted the wedding of tennis superstar Rafael Nadal.

Cel Spellman, who plays young Marcus in the series, added: "That house was unbelievable; calling it a house doesn’t do it justice. It was one of those places that you would need a buggy to get around. That would probably be my favourite [location to film]."

Of course, the production did also make the journey over to Ibiza, taking over the entire Old Town for one ambitious afternoon of shooting, while Axel and his friends are seen on the famous rocky island of Es Vedrà in one early scene.

Netflix

Writer and creator Alex Pina (Money Heist) said: "Most of the locations had to be in the Balearic Islands – Majorca and Ibiza – it wouldn’t make sense anywhere else because our DJ and his friends were welcomed to that paradise, with arms wide open.

"Ibiza is an island with everything: luxury and nature, hedonism and peace, partying and meditation… all are intertwined. But above all, its turquoise blue waters. The series is woven with the strongest of sensations: the time of holidays."

If you're looking for a summer escape, White Lines is streaming on Netflix now. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.