How many seasons of Sharp Objects are there? How many episodes are there in a season?

Sharp Objects is one-season, eight-episode miniseries.

What is Sharp Objects about?

Journalist and recovering alcoholic Camille Preaker, recently released from a psychiatric ward, is sent back to her hometown Wind Gap to investigate the murder of two teenage girls. The town immediately sparks flashbacks to Camille’s troubled childhood, when her sister Marian died mysteriously. Intensifying matters, Camille is living with her belittling socialite mother, Adora.

It seems no one in town is particularly keen to divulge anything to Camille or to her sometimes-lover, Detective Richard Wills. With the killer still looming large, Camille, still battling her own demons, begins to fear for her younger half-sister, Amma.

Who is in the cast of Sharp Objects?

Six-time Academy Award-nominated actor Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker. Adams also served as an executive producer on the series.

Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under, The Station Agent) plays cold and critical Adora Crellin, Camille’s mother, who is married to Allan Crellin, played by Revenge actor Henry Czerny.

Detective Richard Wills is played by The Mindy Project’s Chris Messina. Wills works with local Police Chief Bill Vickery (Matt Craven) to solve the murders.

Australian Eliza Scanlen, who plays Camille’s half sister Amma, is best known for her role as Tabitha Ford on Aussie soap Home and Away.

Eliza Scanlen as Amma Crellin

Other cast members include Nashville’s Will Chase as the father of one of the victims and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as Camille’s family friend Jackie.

When will Sharp Objects return?

While there were rumours that there might be a second series in the works, they were all but quashed by HBO executive Casey Bloys, who said he felt “like the one season was the right thing for that show” and there were “no plans for a second season… we are very happy with this living as a limited series.”

Where was Sharp Objects filmed?

The small town of Barnesville, Georgia served as the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri. The location was discovered by accident when director Jean-Marc Valée and his team were scouting other locations. Barnesville residents were invited to appear in the series as extras.

Some scenes were also shot in California, including locations in the Redwood Valley, Santa Clarita and Mendocino.

