When will The Archers' trial verdict be reached?
Is Helen guilty or not guilty? Find out when BBC Radio 4's trial will come to a head
BBC Radio 4 listeners are just moments away from finding out whether Helen will walk free in The Archers – and whether Rob will get his comeuppance.
The trial has progressed all week, only to be interrupted on Thursday night after one of the jurors was thrown out after making a comment about Helen on Twitter.
As Baldrick says, "Bloody Twitter".
Bloody Twitter! #thearchers #FreeHelen
— Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) September 8, 2016
A new episode will air as usual this Friday night at 7pm on BBC Radio 4, with an hour-long special episode this Sunday 11 September at 7pm, where a decision is expected.
The week-long trial has revealed huge revelations during the trial, not least Helen's claim that Rob raped her multiple times during their marriage.
If Helen is proven innocent, what are the ramifications for Rob? And, after five-year-old Henry was required to give evidence via video link, will Helen ever be reunited with her children?
Sunday's hour-long episode could hold the answers.