When is Self Made released on Netflix?
Everything you need to know about Octavia Spencer's new biopic about African American entrepreneur CJ Walker
Is Self Made based on a book?
Yes - Self Made is an adaptation of On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, a biography of the African-American entrepreneur which was rather fittingly written by Walker's very own great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundle. The book won the Association of Black Women Historians Letitia Woods Brown Prize and was named one of the New York Times notable books of the year. The audiobook is also available here.
How can I watch Self Made?
All four episodes of Self Made will be available on Netflix in the UK and internationally.
Will there be a second season of Self Made?
Probably not - Netflix has been marketing Self Made as a limited series, suggesting we'll see Walker make her millions by the time the four episodes are up.