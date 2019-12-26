Here's everything you need to know...

When is Mimi and the Mountain Dragon on TV?

CONFIRMED: Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will air at 3.20pm on Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day) on BBC One.

What is Mimi and the Mountain Dragon about?

The charming story is set in the mountains of Switzerland, where a fearsome dragon lives and frightens the residents of a small village below. However, when a young girl finds a baby dragon in her woodshed, she bravely decides to make the difficult journey up the mountain to return it to its mother.

Who is involved in the special?

The adaptation will be set to classical music composed by Rachel Portman, who won an Academy Award for her work on the 1996 comedy Emma. The music will be performed by the BBC's Philharmonic orchestra with help from The Hallé's choir singers.

Meanwhile, the animation is based on original illustrations by children's author Emily Gravett.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon was inspired by a trip to Switzerland that Morpurgo had taken some years before and he will appear at the beginning of the special to provide a brief introduction.

He said in a statement: “Many years ago, in the Engadine Valley in Switzerland, I saw village children in red hats, cracking whips, ringing cowbells, banging drums, creating a great cacophony of noise, as they paraded up through the village. I asked why this was happening. They are driving away wicked spirits, I was told. So began my story of Mimi And The Mountain Dragon."

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will run for 25 minutes in total.