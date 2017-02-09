Yes, viewers will have to say goodbye to linen jacket-wearing Humphrey, who will be replaced by Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney. Which raises a few questions...

When is Kris Marshall stepping down?

Although the announcement was made ahead of this week's episode, Humphrey is sticking around for the second half of the double bill.

The team have been trying to solve a tricky case involving a murdered fisherman. Unfortunately, the four suspects – all businessmen from CityMet Bank – checked out of their hotel and returned to London before anyone could stop them.

That meant a trip abroad for Humphrey and his team, who flew back to the capital to continue the investigation with the help of a cheerful Irishman from the Met police. Who, of course, is O'Hanlon's character DI Jack Mooney.

The murder remains unsolved at the end of the first episode, with the detectives still confused about how the businessmen were involved and why.

Hopefully Humphrey will solve one last case before he calls it a day.

How will Humphrey leave?

This has not yet been revealed. But conveniently, his love interest Martha (Sally Bretton) has just moved back to London, so this would be an ideal time for him to stick around instead of running back off to the Caribbean.

He didn't see her in the first part of the double bill, but pictures reveal that Humphrey and Martha will definitely reunite next week.

When will DI Jack Mooney take over?

Again, we don't yet have a definitive date for this but it's unlikely that the Saint Marie police will be left without someone in charge for long, so as soon as Humphrey makes his decision to leave, we're expecting Ardal O'Hanlan's DI Jack Mooney to head off for the sunny climes of the Caribbean to take over. And who could blame him?

