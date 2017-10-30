When is the next Inspector George Gently episode on TV?

Nobody's too sure.

The first episode, called Gently Liberated (set in 1970), aired on Sunday 21st May. It was billed as a two-part farewell to the policeman played by Martin Shaw, but the second part was not scheduled for the next week. Why?

More like this

The answer, it appears, could lie in the content.

Set in the 1970s, RadioTimes.com understands that it involves a charismatic, possibly promiscuous (and potentially worse than that) fictional Labour MP and former Cabinet Minister in the Harold Wilson government, and contains numerous scenes where all the talk is about politicians and elections.

Airing the film just a few days before the 2017 election could be too great a risk, it is understood, and the BBC, perhaps wisely, has decided to show it at a later date – a date yet to be confirmed.

Who’s in the cast?

Advertisement

Martin Shaw, Lee Ingleby and Lisa McGrillis return for two more episodes, starring alongside guest actors from Poldark and Call the Midwife.