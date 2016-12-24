And ardent Grantchester fans can look ahead to the New Year with the knowledge that Sidney and Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) will be back soon with a brand-new six-part series filmed earlier this year and heading for screens in 2017.

The new episodes will welcome Doctor Who star Peter Davison in a guest role as Geoff Towler – described as "the village solicitor, captain of the cricket team and a man who rules his family with a rod of iron."

Series three will also welcome back old favourites Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Lorne MacFadyen and – of course – black Labrador Dickens.