ITV's Victoria returned to our TV screens for series two this autumn and it's safe to say we've needed a box of tissues almost every Sunday evening because heartbreak and tragedy have followed in the diminutive monarch's wake.

In episode three alone we had to say goodbye to the queen's beloved pet spaniel, Dash, and bid farewell to a frail and ailing Lord Melbourne. Oh Rufus Sewell, can't you call the Doctor, take a trip in the Tardis, change history and come back for more? Please?