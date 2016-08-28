Victoria

9pm – 10:30pm, ITV

(Yes, that's a drawing of a crown. We make no apologies for our artistic talents.)

Who is in the cast?

Jenna Coleman leads the drama as the eponymous monarch, joined by Rufus Sewell as her first Prime Minister Lord Melbourne, and many more. See details of the full cast – including dog Tori – right here.

What about Tom Hughes?

The British actor plays Prince Albert, Victoria's eventual husband, but as the young Queen doesn't marry him until she is 21, Tom Hughes doesn't appear until episode three.

How many parts in the series?

Eight. But over seven weeks as this bank holiday weekend brings us two episodes, the second airing on Monday 29th at 9pm on ITV.

Advertisement

More like this

Who else has played Victoria on screen?

Plenty of actresses across the years, and among them plenty of A-listers. Judi Dench was Oscar-nominated for her portrayal of the monarch in 1997 film Mrs Brown and more recently Emily Blunt portrayed the British queen in 2009 movie The Young Victoria.