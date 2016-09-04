ITV's new Sunday evening drama has picked up where Downton Abbey left off, capturing the hearts and minds of the television viewing nation and receiving positive reviews from the first two episodes that depicted a young monarch (in the shape of Jenna Coleman's teenage Queen Victoria) battling to assert herself in a complicated political world.

Advertisement

After a bank holiday double bill, this week the series continues: King Leopold suggests to Victoria that she consider Prince Albert as a possible consort, a development that results in the young queen being surrounded by suitors seeking her hand in marriage.