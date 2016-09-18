It's time for Victoria and Albert to say "I do"

Victoria and Albert's torrid will-they-won't-they-of-course-they-will-it's-history romance was played out on our TV screens last Sunday night (read the real tale of their love affair here), culminating in a very royal proposal.

Tonight we see the pair finally make their vows, but not before Albert does battle to get himself a title and an allowance.

How will Lord M take the news?

It's a nice night for a white wedding, though we can imagine fans of Victoria and Lord Melbourne's slightly exaggerated romance might not be to happy to see the Queen make things official with a different life partner.

And that's what has Victoria worried, as she hopes her dear friend will approve of her choice.

What time is Victoria and Albert's wedding on at, then?

Please be seated at your TV screens by 9pm sharp, when Victoria episode 5 kicks off on ITV.