When is Versailles on TV?

Versailles continues on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on BBC2.

Who’s in the cast?

More like this

The show’s second run, again headed by showrunners David Wolstencroft and Simon Mirren, will follow Louis (George Blagden) and Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) four years after series one’s brutal finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters.

Was the first series any good?

Looks like viewers thought so: the edgy drama with a certain je ne sais quoi brought in an average of two million viewers throughout the first series.

Was Versailles the show with a lot of graphic sex scenes?

It certainly wasn’t a show you’d watch with your grandparents. The drama sparked a lot of conversation about nudity on TV – although the show's French producer couldn’t see the problem with it.

Where was Versailles filmed?

Advertisement

Not in Versailles. Although the show revolves around Louis XIV's famous palace, filming took place in locations like Vaux-le-Vicomte and Maisons-Laffitte. You can check out our full guides to the sets here.