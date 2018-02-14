What is it about?

Mike Bartlett's drama centres on the lives of two fathers, Dan and Jon, whose worlds collide when Dan’s teenage son Alex is stabbed.

Alex tragically dies in the trauma department while surgeon Jon tries to save his life. Dan's grief and resentment leads to a disturbing chain of events.

Who's in the cast?

John Simm and Adrian Lester lead the cast as Dan and Jon. Meet the full ensemble here.