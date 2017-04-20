The second series concludes on Thursday 4th May at 9pm on BBC2.

What's happening in the last episode?

Read our short spoiler-free review here.

Who's in the cast?

The Last Kingdom is back with some old favourites – but the new cast also includes Thirteen's Richard Rankin and Peter McDonald, The Bridge's Thure Lindhardt and Legend's Millie Brady who are joining original actors Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson and Emily Cox. Meet the full cast here.

Where was it filmed?

Although it's set in English locations like Winchester, York, Leeds and Wessex, The Last Kingdom is actually filmed in Hungary. Find out why, here.

