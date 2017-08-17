What can I expect from this episode?

Georgina discovers the downside of living in a palace tonight; Litvinov wants a missing key and so she has to turn all the antique furniture and eye-wateringly expensive paintings upside down to find it. Presumably realising this would take months, the Russians kidnap Christos Clios and start pulling out his teeth to speed up the process. His mother tries to charm them into giving her son back and unsurprisingly fails, so more drastic measures are needed.

Threatening to shave off Litvinov’s impeccably coiffed beard would probably do the trick, but instead Georgina decides to take the old adage “a tooth for a tooth” literally and abducts his young son.

