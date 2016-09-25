Having finally learnt the news of Demelza’s pregnancy, Ross is more determined than ever to open a new mine free of the delightfully ghastly George's influence. But with his money woes continuing to mount, Ross is forced to strike a risky deal with a local smuggler in order to get what he needs.

Can Dwight save the town from a mysterious malady?

We haven’t seen too much of Dr Dwight Enys this series – apart from his eager attempts to catch the eye of Caroline Penvenen – but this week sees Ross’ handsome friend come to the fore as he seeks to diagnose an epidemic and receives money from an unknown benefactor. Is it Miss Penvenen or does the dashing doctor have another secret admirer?

What time is Poldark on TV tonight?

All the brooding action kicks off over on BBC1 at 9pm