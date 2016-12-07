Who's in it?

Line of Duty star Martin Compston plays Manuel (below), using his native Scottish accent instead of the cockney twang he employs to play Detective Steve Arnott. (Read our interview with him here) Shetland actor Douglas Henshall portrays Muncie who is on Manuel's tail from the start of the first episode. Full cast details are here.

Is it gruesome?

Not yet – episode one portrays the lead-up to Manuel's murderous spree, showing the early signs and crimes that indicated just how dangerous he would turn out to be.

How many episodes are there?

Three. Airing every Wednesday in the lead-up to Christmas. Festive viewing, it isn't.

Advertisement

More like this

When is In Plain Sight on TV?

The first instalment airs on ITV tonight at 9pm. Brace yourselves...