How historically accurate is In Plain Sight?

You get no points for guessing the true story of the “Beast of Birkenshaw” isn’t a feel-good tale. Scotland’s most infamous serial killer took the lives of eight people and was a prolific rapist. He also liked taunting police between crime sprees, sending birthday and Christmas cards to Detective William Muncie, the man determined to bring Manuel to justice.

Find out more about Peter Manuel here, if you're feeling brave.

Who's in it?

Line of Duty star Martin Compston plays Manuel (below), using his native Scottish accent instead of the cockney twang he employs to play Detective Steve Arnott (Read our interview with him here). Shetland actor Douglas Henshall portrays Muncie who is on Manuel's tail from the start of the first episode. Full cast details are here.

More like this

How many more episodes are there?

Just the one. The (very unfestive) finale is airing 9pm next Wednesday on ITV1.

Advertisement

When is In Plain Sight on TV?

The second episode is on 9pm tonight, ITV1.