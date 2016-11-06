What's happening?

Several months after the climax of the first series, living machines Leo, Max and Mia are hiding away in a coastal town, but their secret is threatened by newly conscious synth Hester and Mia's relationship with diner owner Ed.

Meanwhile Niska continues her quest to face trial for murder as a human, Mattie looks for answers about the synth consciousness code, and scientist Athena Morrow conducts her mysterious experiments on newly-conscious synths.

Read our interviews with Katherine Parkinson and Gemma Chan here.

Any new characters?

Yes! After we met new faces like Dr Athena Morrow (Carrie-Anne Moss), Ed (Sam Palladio) and others last week, this week's episode introduces us to synth impersonator Renie (Letitia Wright) and Diane Hooley (Anastasia Hille), a woman suffering from dementia.

Episode two also sees the return of some series one stars, with Will Tudor and Ruth Bradley's synths Odi and Karen/Beatrice back in action alongside Neil Maskell's police detective Pete, all of them absent from last week's episode.

