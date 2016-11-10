What can we expect?

Set after the end of the Second World War and during the initial stages of the Cold War, Close to the Enemy is a seven episode drama written by Stephen Poliakoff in which British intelligence officer Callum Ferguson, played by Jim Sturgess of One Day, must convince a captured German scientist to help the UK. Britain needs this expert to help the RAF develop the jet engine, but at the same time, Kathy Griffiths (Phoebe Fox) from the War Crimes Unit is looking to bring war criminals who escaped prosecution to justice.

Where do I recognise him from?

More like this

Advertisement

Keep an eye out for Alfie Allen, brother to Lily Allen and most recognisable as Theon Greyjoy from Game of Thrones.