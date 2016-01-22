But more than that, The West Wing is the forefather of a golden age of TV. In 1999, it was a revolution. Not only is it famously high-minded for a mainstream show — creator Aaron Sorkin’s trademark “smart people talking quickly” style is still as potent as ever, with everyone wisecracking like a 1930s screwball comedy — but it dares to suggest politicians aren’t all conniving cynics.

The Nobel-winning President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) is a loveable but unapologetic genius, while his staff of thrusting politicos never lose their high-minded ideals even as they work the system. Many quality dramas have followed in its wake — The Wire, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones — but the West Wing was the last optimistic quality drama.

The Clinton/Bush comeback suggests America is pining for its turn-of-the-century heyday. Indeed, the Bartlet premiership was designed as an alternate version of Bill Clinton’s White House. Impeachment, 9/11 and the rise of Dubya’s right wing left it looking increasingly like a liberal fantasyland, and the departure of Sorkin at the end of season four saw storylines get more absurd.

Nevertheless, it remains uplifting — a declaration that TV doesn’t have to be depressing to be worth your time.