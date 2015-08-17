What is your favourite ITV programme of the last 60 years?
From Blind Date to Broadchurch, Spitting Image to Stars in Their Eyes, celebrate ITV's special birthday by picking the best programme from the channel's 60-year history
ITV is 60? Surely not, she doesn't look a day over 21...
Yes, it's true. On September 22nd, Britain's oldest commercial broadcasting network will be celebrating 60 years of entertaining and informing the nation. Among ITV's birthday plans is an hour-long live episode of Coronation Street (who doesn't love them?), a three-part documentary about how Britain has changed since 1955 using ITV footage, shows on the stars who got their break on ITV, and a search for the nation's favourite ITV theme tune.
And we here at Radio Times are celebrating too by launching a search for your favourite ITV programme of the past 60 years. We've whittled the contenders down to a shortlist of 60 (can you see what we did there?) and now we want you, the Great British television-loving public, to decide which show should be crowned the best ever ITV programme.
Will it be a golden oldie like Spitting Image, Gladiators or Inspector Morse? Or a modern classic like Downton Abbey, The X Factor or Broadchurch? Or perhaps you'll opt for the one show that has been with us almost every step of the way – Coronation Street.
Vote here for your favourite ITV programme of the last 60 years
