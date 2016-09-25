The collaboration came about after Nesbitt asked the pair to write a song for the series when he guested on Chris Evans's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

"We're thrilled and flattered that these two iconic sons of Manchester wanted to write and perform an original song to mark the return of Cold Feet," said the show's exec producer Kenton Allen.

"Amazing music has always been part the show's DNA and it's great to give a nod to the rich musical heritage of Manchester with Guy and Pete's beautiful new composition."

Cold Feet is on ITV at 9pm on Mondays