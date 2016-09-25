What is the new Cold Feet theme tune?
Already humming that new title track? Here's who it's by, what it's called and how it came about...
Cold Feet has always been known for its music. Late 90s pop and indie pervaded the soundtrack of the original Manchester-based series, with Space's Female of the Species and Morcheeba's Let Me See among the songs used as title tracks.
With its return after 13 years, that tradition has been kept alive as Elbow front man Guy Garvey has teamed up with I Am Kloot bassist Peter Jobson to write a new theme tune, which Garvey (pictured above) sings. And as James Nesbitt's character Adam, and the series itself, make their long awaited comeback, the theme is fittingly called The Rovers Return...
The collaboration came about after Nesbitt asked the pair to write a song for the series when he guested on Chris Evans's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.
"We're thrilled and flattered that these two iconic sons of Manchester wanted to write and perform an original song to mark the return of Cold Feet," said the show's exec producer Kenton Allen.
"Amazing music has always been part the show's DNA and it's great to give a nod to the rich musical heritage of Manchester with Guy and Pete's beautiful new composition."
Cold Feet is on ITV at 9pm on Mondays