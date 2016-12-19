Sarah Lancashire came back as Caroline, who was facing yet more changes in her life – new job, new home – as we jumped forward to two years after Kate’s tragic death.

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi, meanwhile, returned as Celia and Alan… and despite their dismay at Caroline's move, their attention was focussed on local theatre as Celia landed a part in a production of Blithe Spirit.

In other news, Gillian (Nicola Walker) struggled to stop issues from her past coming back to haunt her and ruining her relationship with Robbie (Dean Andrews).

Are you a fan of Caroline’s move? And Celia… is she any good in Blithe Spirit? And what about Gillian and Robbie, are you rooting for those two?

