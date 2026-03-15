It's almost 20 years since the final episode of Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed political drama The West Wing, bringing an end to the fictional Bartlet administration for good.

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It remains widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, not only for its popular ‘walk and talk’ shooting style (typically a one-camera tracking shot) and fast-paced dialogue, but its central themes of idealism, duty and optimism, especially around American politics.

Over two decades on, Bradley Whitford, who played the witty White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman, reflects that it continues to resonate as almost “progressive pornography” when it comes to left-wing Democratic policies.

“It’s civic porn,” Whitford tells Radio Times. “It's progressive pornography, like really well-intentioned, well-informed people trying to make the world better. It's insane.”

Though Whitford – who stars in the new Colleen Hoover film adaptation Reminders of Him – has “so many” fond memories from the seven seasons on the show, one of his favourite on-set memories comes from a special guest star’s performance.

“There’s so many,” Whitford says about the best moments from set, “but the thing that always immediately pops into my mind – there was an episode called Noel, where my character had PTSD after a shooting.

“There was a day where we were shooting and Yo-Yo Ma was playing the cello, one of the most beautiful Bach cello concertos. Yo-Yo came out. He was supposed to be playing in – we used to have a thing at the White House called the East Wing – and he was playing the East Wing, and Yoyo played his side.

“On film, they can just do, you know, playback. They’ve recorded it. First of all, Yo-Yo came out, handed his cello to the background people and said, pass it around. His whole thing is about breaking down the formality of classical music.

“He was so generous with everybody. Then just take after take, finding my eye line while the greatest cellist maybe ever lived is playing this thing for me.”

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The musical performance wasn’t the only thing that made this a defining moment from the series. He continues: “In between takes, Dulé Hill is one of the world's greatest tap dancers and Yo-Yo started improvising, and Dulé was tap dancing with him, and that was a pretty amazing memory.”

Looking back, Whitford feels “so lucky” to have been part of the close-knit ensemble cast, that featured Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney and John Spencer.

“Every day, we all look back and feel so lucky about being a part of that show. It was a miracle,” Whitford says.

Reminders of Him is out now in cinemas.

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