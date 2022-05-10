The series follows a group of young adults who attend a party on a remote island, but find that the tempting paradise waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments.

New Spanish Netflix thriller Welcome to Eden has proven to be a global hit, making its way into top 10 lists worldwide.

With the first season's eight episodes making up a perfect binge, many fans are already wondering if the show is coming back for a second run. But has the series been renewed yet?

Read on for everything you need to know about Welcome to Eden season 2.

*Warning – this article contains full spoilers for Welcome to Eden season 2*

Has Welcome to Eden been renewed for season 2?

Begoña Vargas as Bel in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

We haven't had any word on a Welcome to Eden season 2 renewal just yet, but after that cliffhanger, we need answers!

The series has performed well in the days after its release (it currently remains in the UK top 10), so fingers crossed we won't have too long to wait for news about the series' future.

When would Welcome to Eden season 2 be released?

While it's hard to guess when a second season would be released as we have no word on the show's renewal/production status, we would hope that they could stick to a yearly release, meaning we could see season 2 around spring/summer 2023.

We'll keep this page updated with any news on the production of a potential season 2.

Who would be in the cast for Welcome to Eden season 2?

Diego Garisa as Ibón (centre left) with Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa, Tomy Aguilera as Charly and Belinda as África in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

We would expect the majority of the central cast to return for season 2, excluding those whose characters died across the first season - that means Albert Baró (Aldo), Ana Mena (Judith), Berta Vázquez (Claudia) and Alex Pastrana (Ulises) are all unlikely to be back.

However, we would expect the following to make a return:

Amaia Aberasturi - Zoa

Tomy Aguilera - Charly

Diego Garisa - Ibón

Berta Castañé - Gaby

Lola Rodríguez - Maika

Guillermo Pfening - Erik

Begoña Vargas - Bel

Sergio Momo - Nico

Irene Dev - Alma

Joan Pedrola - Orson

Carlos Soroa - Eloy

Jonathan 'Maravilla' Alonso - Saúl

Dariam Coco - Eva

Amaia Salamanca - Astrid

Belinda - África

Is there a trailer for Welcome to Eden season 2?

There isn't yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for the first season below.

Welcome to Eden is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.