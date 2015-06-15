Congratulations, you have found the one article on the internet that won't spoil the end of Game of Thrones series five. But consider this: what the hell are you doing on the internet? It's not a safe place to be if you haven't seen the finale.

Yes, spoilers are beyond the pale, even for a show as brutal as Game of Thrones...

...but really, you only have yourself to blame.

Take these people as cautionary examples...

EVERYONE WHO JUST SPOILED THE GAME OF THRONES FINALE IS DEAD TO ME — Kayla Fitz (@Kayla_Fitz) June 15, 2015

...lest you do something silly, like quitting the show...

...or murder.

Of course, some spoilers go out of their way to find you...

...and knowing can give you a nihilistic power.

But really you're just ruining it for yourself. Endure. Stay off the internet, and enjoy the surprise.

Finally watched the last Game of Thrones. Glad nobody spoiled the bit where all the Dornish characters sit down and agree on an accent. — Chris Thursten (@CThursten) May 23, 2015

Game of Thrones series 5 concludes tonight on Sky Atlantic, 9pm