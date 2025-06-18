Speaking ahead of the release of the series, Mollere said: "I approached it as if the soundtrack were another character, which it is, and one that could carry emotion across generations.

"We pulled from all corners of the musical spectrum, creating a kaleidoscopic soundscape that mirrors the depth and diversity of the story.

"Whether you’re into indie rock, pop, nostalgic throwbacks, epic songs, or sweeping cinematic tunes, there’s something in the mix for everyone. It’s not just background music, it’s part of the storytelling fabric."

Speaking of the end result of the soundtrack, Mollere went on: "The result is a soundtrack that isn’t confined by a single genre or era. It’s layered, emotionally rich, and feels like a living, breathing part of the world we built.

"For us, when the music feels like a character of its own, we know we’re in the right place."

But what tracks and artists were featured? Read on for the full soundtrack to We Were Liars.

We Were Liars soundtrack: Full list of songs in Prime Video drama

Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny, Candice King as Bess and Mamie Gummer as Carrie in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Episode 1 - Tell Me Sweet Little Lies

What's the Rumpus? - Jack White

Forever - HAIM

Young Blood - The Naked and Famous

Same Days - J Roddy Walston and the Business

Home - Good Neighbours

1950 - King Princess

Good Time - The Fancee & Born Runner

Who We Are - Hozier

Episode 2 - Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies

Boys & Girls - Conan Gray

Wasteland - Marie Naffah

Happy Together - Why Mona

One Way Out - Robin Sol

Tapestry - Carole King

Terrible Love - Birdy

Episode 3 - The Ties Were Black, the Lies Were White

Days Move Slow - Bully

Satanist - boygenius

Gold Angel - Minke

Waves - Daniel Seavey

Another Day in Paradise - CAT VS CAT & JOYNER

Love Chord - Paco Angel

Episode 4 - The Fourth of You Lie

Crash Course - Blu DeTiger & Biig Piig

American Girl - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Numb - Marshmello & Khalid

U&Me - alt-J

Linger - The Cranberries

Candice King, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Joseph Zada, Esther McGregor, Shubham Maheshwari in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Episode 5 - Lying Together in a Silver Lining

Happy - Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Could Be Good - Kat Cunning

Lost at Sea - Rob Grant & Lana Del Rey

Fire Rising - Trace & SweetBaby

Stardust - Cary Brothers

Episode 6 - When Lies Give You Lemons

Feel It All - Jordan Frye

F**k the Bourgeoisie - Feral

Draggin' the Line - Tommy James & The Shondells

Yellow - Pete & Sara

Screaming Underwater - Sanders Bohlke

Episode 7 - Everybody Knows That the Captain Lied

Eat Your Young - Hozier

Old Time Rock & Roll - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

Pteryla - Lowswimmer & Novo Amor

Episode 8 - My Friends Are Lying in the Sun

We Are Young - Fun.

DOING IT AGAIN BABY - girl in red

Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

You Are a Memory (Slowed + Reverb) - Message to Bears

Saturn - Sleeping at Last

On My Own - Brynn Elliott

Time Will Tell - Audrey Ethel

