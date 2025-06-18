We Were Liars soundtrack: Full list of songs in Prime Video drama
From HAIM to Hozier, read on to find out more about the songs featured in We Were Liars.
Being based on a best-selling novel is one thing, but Prime Video's We Were Liars is also home to a wide selection of songs, which accompany its twisted plotline.
With the likes of HAIM, The Naked and Famous and alt-J all featuring on the tracklist, there are plenty of notable tunes underpinning many of the show's most dramatic moments, with music supervisor Chris Mollere admitting that the music is also an integral part of the narrative.
Speaking ahead of the release of the series, Mollere said: "I approached it as if the soundtrack were another character, which it is, and one that could carry emotion across generations.
"We pulled from all corners of the musical spectrum, creating a kaleidoscopic soundscape that mirrors the depth and diversity of the story.
"Whether you’re into indie rock, pop, nostalgic throwbacks, epic songs, or sweeping cinematic tunes, there’s something in the mix for everyone. It’s not just background music, it’s part of the storytelling fabric."
Speaking of the end result of the soundtrack, Mollere went on: "The result is a soundtrack that isn’t confined by a single genre or era. It’s layered, emotionally rich, and feels like a living, breathing part of the world we built.
"For us, when the music feels like a character of its own, we know we’re in the right place."
But what tracks and artists were featured? Read on for the full soundtrack to We Were Liars.
We Were Liars soundtrack: Full list of songs in Prime Video drama
Episode 1 - Tell Me Sweet Little Lies
- What's the Rumpus? - Jack White
- Forever - HAIM
- Young Blood - The Naked and Famous
- Same Days - J Roddy Walston and the Business
- Home - Good Neighbours
- 1950 - King Princess
- Good Time - The Fancee & Born Runner
- Who We Are - Hozier
Episode 2 - Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies
- Boys & Girls - Conan Gray
- Wasteland - Marie Naffah
- Happy Together - Why Mona
- One Way Out - Robin Sol
- Tapestry - Carole King
- Terrible Love - Birdy
Episode 3 - The Ties Were Black, the Lies Were White
- Days Move Slow - Bully
- Satanist - boygenius
- Gold Angel - Minke
- Waves - Daniel Seavey
- Another Day in Paradise - CAT VS CAT & JOYNER
- Love Chord - Paco Angel
Episode 4 - The Fourth of You Lie
- Crash Course - Blu DeTiger & Biig Piig
- American Girl - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Numb - Marshmello & Khalid
- U&Me - alt-J
- Linger - The Cranberries
Episode 5 - Lying Together in a Silver Lining
- Happy - Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Could Be Good - Kat Cunning
- Lost at Sea - Rob Grant & Lana Del Rey
- Fire Rising - Trace & SweetBaby
- Stardust - Cary Brothers
Episode 6 - When Lies Give You Lemons
- Feel It All - Jordan Frye
- F**k the Bourgeoisie - Feral
- Draggin' the Line - Tommy James & The Shondells
- Yellow - Pete & Sara
- Screaming Underwater - Sanders Bohlke
Episode 7 - Everybody Knows That the Captain Lied
- Eat Your Young - Hozier
- Old Time Rock & Roll - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
- Pteryla - Lowswimmer & Novo Amor
Episode 8 - My Friends Are Lying in the Sun
- We Are Young - Fun.
- DOING IT AGAIN BABY - girl in red
- Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- You Are a Memory (Slowed + Reverb) - Message to Bears
- Saturn - Sleeping at Last
- On My Own - Brynn Elliott
- Time Will Tell - Audrey Ethel
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Were Liars is now available to stream on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.
Add We Were Liars to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.