"His name is Edward Patrick Turner, but he’s known as 'baby Teddy'," Thomas revealed at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival. 'Patrick' of course is the first name of baby Teddy's father.

We're next set to see Shelagh, Dr Turner and baby Teddy in the Call the Midwife 2017 Christmas special, followed by series seven in the new year.

From left to right: BFI & Radio Times Television Festival host Jane Garvey, Call the Midwife executive producer Pippa Harris, producer Ann Tricklebank, writer Heidi Thomas and actor Stephen McGann

In series three of Call the Midwife, Shelagh was initially told that she would not be able to conceive after contracting tuberculosis. However, Thomas explained that she thought series six would be the right time to return to that storyline.

“We have been very struck during our research by women who are told they are infertile make accommodations with that situation," she said. "I had great difficulty having a child myself. You come to an accommodation, and then to have that belief turned on its head can be challenging.

“Laura [Main, who plays Shelagh] is such a wonderful actress, and I wanted to give her a journey to go on. And I think, deep down, I like to think that there’s hope for women who believe they can’t conceive. I think that is an important part of the fertility experience that we all share.”

Heidi Thomas was speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.