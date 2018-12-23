And if that wasn’t enough, plenty of other viewers also cast a critical eye over the new adaptation’s animation style, described by some as like a video game cutscene and inferior to the iconic 1978 version of the story – while others noticed other issues with the broadcast as well…

Still, not everyone was as negative, with some enjoying the new version of the story as much as the original cartoon adaptation with particular praise for Peter Capaldi’s performance as injured seagull Keehar.

And plenty of animals were also big fans of the new show, even if they might have just been planning their dinner…

Viewers still have time to make their mind up on the whole thing, with another feature-length episode of the drama airings on BBC1 tonight – and at the very least, we’re hoping the dogs, cats and traumatised rabbits of Britain will be tuning in.

The second part of Watership Down airs on BBC1 on Sunday 23rd December at 7.20pm