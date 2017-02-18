In a flashback to a famous scene from the original's final episode, the first teaser trailer sees Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) smash his head against the mirror, while Bob (Frank Silva)'s reflection is seen in it. The clip then cuts to him appearing from a darkened space and walking towards the camera.

The second trailer shows the unwrapping of the body of Laura Palmer - another scene from the original series - and also features the tagline "It is happening again."

The tagline appears to be a reference to episode 7 of season 2, before the murder of Madeleine Ferguson.

These two new trailers come as news breaks that Twin Peaks actor Warren Frost has died at the age of 91.

The actor recently came out of retirement to reprise his role as Dr Will Hayward, and will be seen on screen for the last time when the series airs in May.

Warren was the father of Mark Frost, Lynch's co-creator, who has also returned to write and executive-produce the new Twin Peaks.

Twin Peaks will air on Monday 22nd May at 2am on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the US premiere, and then on Tuesday 23rd May at 9pm