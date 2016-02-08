Watch Sherlock's Amanda Abbington get into gaming for Chris Evans' 500 Words
Mary Watson is learning all about Minecraft for BBC Radio 2's storytelling competition
Amanda Abbington has learned all about gaming in a special video for Chris Evans's Radio 2 storytelling competition 500 Words.
The Sherlock Star hangs out with video game expert Aoife Wilson to discover how Minecraft and other games are just other ways of story-telling.
Perfect inspiration then, for getting kids to get into writing stories of their own.
Abbington even does a bit of teaching of her own, using the Sherlock wedding day episode, The Sign of Three, to describe to kids how the idea of jeopardy is so crucial to writing exciting plots...
Watch Amanda Abbington's video in full on BBC iPlayer.
BBC Radio 2's annual 500 Words storytelling competition will climax on Friday 27th May, with a live final broadcast from Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.
