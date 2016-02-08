Perfect inspiration then, for getting kids to get into writing stories of their own.

Abbington even does a bit of teaching of her own, using the Sherlock wedding day episode, The Sign of Three, to describe to kids how the idea of jeopardy is so crucial to writing exciting plots...

Watch Amanda Abbington's video in full on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 2's annual 500 Words storytelling competition will climax on Friday 27th May, with a live final broadcast from Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Previous winning entries have been read by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Bonneville and Matthew Lewis.