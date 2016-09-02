Michelle Keegan and the rest of the Our Girl cast have revealed some details about the second series of the military drama.

In a new video Keegan, who plays the lead role of Corporal Georgie Lane, stated that a love triangle will take place between her, Captain James (Ben Aldridge) and new character Dr Jamie Cole (played by Royce Pierreson), a 'traditional' type who wants to rescue her from army life.

The new series, set in a Kenyan refugee camp, is due to air on BBC1 later this year. Former Coronation Street star Keegan has taken over from ex-Eastender Lacey Turner in the central role.

Our Girl series two airs Wednesday 7th September at 9pm on BBC1.

