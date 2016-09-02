Watch Michelle Keegan behind the scenes on the set of Our Girl series 2
Catch up with the Coronation Street actress as she takes over from Lacey Turner in the BBC1 military drama
Michelle Keegan and the rest of the Our Girl cast have revealed some details about the second series of the military drama.
In a new video Keegan, who plays the lead role of Corporal Georgie Lane, stated that a love triangle will take place between her, Captain James (Ben Aldridge) and new character Dr Jamie Cole (played by Royce Pierreson), a 'traditional' type who wants to rescue her from army life.
The new series, set in a Kenyan refugee camp, is due to air on BBC1 later this year. Former Coronation Street star Keegan has taken over from ex-Eastender Lacey Turner in the central role.
Our Girl series two airs Wednesday 7th September at 9pm on BBC1.