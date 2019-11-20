It will follow the “most famous Vikings who ever lived” including Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

According to Netflix, the show will see the characters “blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”

Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart will serve as showrunner, while many of the crew from the original Vikings series, including executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan, will also work on the spin-off – which looks likely to be filmed in Ireland as was the case with the original.

More like this

Channing Dugney, Netflix’s vice president of original series, said, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty, and power.”

Advertisement

The original Vikings series was made for the History Channel in the US and has traditionally been broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the UK – so the move to Netflix represents a fairly major change.