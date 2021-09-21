Vigil finale first-look images tease lots of drama but no Suranne Jones

The final episode of Vigil is shaping up to be something of a corker – and the BBC has released some first-look images ahead of the grand finale to taunt viewers.

Although the images don’t give too much away as to what to expect from the series closer, they do give a couple of intriguing hints about what directions the show could take in its final installment.

For example, one of the images appears to show Ben Oakley being interviewed by the police – which would suggest that Kirsten Longacre and her team have managed to intercept him before he reached refuge at the Chinese Embassy.

Oakley was exposed as a Russian agent – and was implicated in the murder of Jade Antoniak – in episode five, but he managed to dupe Patrick Cruden into offering him protection before Longacre was able to get onto him.

Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, it looks like there will be plenty of action onboard the submarine as well, with further images appearing to show some drama at the desk where the crew monitor activity from nearby vessels.

Given that we learned in the fifth episode that the Russians have now surrounded Vigil with multiple boats, it seems likely that the crew might have detected something nearby – and Captain Newsome and co. certainly don’t look too happy in the below image.

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) does not appear in any of the images, but fans probably shouldn’t read into this too much – whether she survives her difficult situation or not, it was always unlikely she would feature in any preview images so as not to ruin the surprise.

At the end of the penultimate instalment, Amy found herself being knocked out and forcibly placed inside a torpedo tube that was being filled up with water, and fans are understandably desperate to know if she’ll make it out alive.

Given her significance to the story, it would be a major surprise to see her killed off – and we’re still backing a miraculous escape – but writer Tom Edge has shown a keen willingness for major deaths so far, so nothing can be ruled out at this stage.